Goa International Airport implements steps to ensure social distancing norms

Goa International Airport has taken steps to ensure social distancing norms among passengers as two repatriation flights carrying around 300 Goan seafarers are scheduled to arrive from Italy on Wednesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-05-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 09:05 IST
Visual from Goa International Airport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chairs were seen placed at a distance following the social distancing protocols. Necessary precautions are being taken as Goa has recently witnessed a spike in COVID-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, eight more COVID-19 cases were reported from Goa on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 46, according to the Directorate of Health Services. (ANI)

