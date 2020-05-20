Case against RTO official for absence during lockdown

A case has been registered against a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) from the Ahmednagar deputy Regional Transport Office (RTO) for allegedly leaving the headquarters in defiance of orders during lockdown. Deputy RTO officer, Ahmednagar, filed a complaint against the motor vehicle inspector at Tophkhana police station under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order issued by public servant) on May 11, an official said.

"The complaint was filed on the directive of the district collector," said Transport Commissioner Shekhar Channe. As per the FIR, the inspector allegedly went to Pune, which is in the red zone due to a large-scale coronavirus outbreak, on medical leave from May 6 without prior permission of the collector.

The collector had directed on May 4 that MVIs, assistant MVIs and drivers from Ahmednagar RTO should not leave the district without prior permission. Last week, Channe had served a show-cause notice to a Nanded RTO officer for allegedly remaining absent from the headquarters for 54 days.