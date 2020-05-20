West Bengal records 3 more COVID-19 deaths, death toll rises to 181

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Bengal, raising the death toll in the state to 181, while 142 fresh cases were recorded, the state health department said on Wednesday. At least 62 patients were discharged on Wednesday after they recovered from the disease, taking the total count of those cured in the state to 1,163, it said

The state now has 1,714 active coronavirus cases, a bulletin by the department said. The total number of confirmed cases stand at 3,103, it added. PTI SCH RBT SRY