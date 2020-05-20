Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maintain high alert to keep spread of coronavirus under check: CS

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:23 IST
Maintain high alert to keep spread of coronavirus under check: CS

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said though restrictions under the fourth phase of the lockdown have been eased, officials cannot let their guard down and have to be alert to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. He also said lockdown measures, which are in place since March 24, have helped in containing the spread of COVID-19. Subrahmanyam made the remarks in a video conference with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police.

“Though restrictions under lockdown 4.0 have been eased to facilitate peoples’ movement and economic activity, however, we cannot afford to lower our guard and shall be required to maintain a high level of alertness in order to keep the spread of the coronavirus infection under check”, he said Subrahmanyam said that the guidelines issued on the lockdown measures are required to be enforced strictly so that the progress achieved in containing the infection’s is maintained. “The government of India has decided to further extend the lockdown till May 31. However, this time the lockdown will be with much more relaxations, especially in Green and Orange districts,” he said.

Regarding the return of stranded people to Jammu and Kashmir, Subrahmanyam said the divisional or district administrations will ensure that existing standard operating procedures are strictly adhered to and each person on return to the Union Territory is tested, quarantined and allowed to go home only when declared negative of COVID-19. He said once the influx of stranded persons decreases the testing capacity would be rationalised among districts to further increase local testing.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

27 new Covid cases found in a single day in Jharkhand; total mounts to 272

In the single-day highest COVID-19 figure in Jharkhand, 27 more persons on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 272, officials said. The Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Scien...

Indian workers rescued from borewell digging get rare slavery payout

A group of 14 Indian workers rescued from borewell digging companies during the coronavirus lockdown in south India have received a rare payout after being held in slavery as investigations continue, officials said on Wednesday.Four complai...

Months after tug of war with Priyanka Gandhi, CRPF creates dedicated VIP security wing

Months after taking over the security of VVIP like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries, the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has created a new VIP security wing, which will only look after security-related matters. Th...

Parents with degrees give their children significant advantage in maths

Kids of parents who have degrees do better than others in maths, suggests a new study. Children of parents with a degree are almost a year of schooling ahead in maths by age 11 than peers whose parents have just GCSEs, a new study by the Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020