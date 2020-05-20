Maintain high alert to keep spread of coronavirus under check: CS

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Wednesday said though restrictions under the fourth phase of the lockdown have been eased, officials cannot let their guard down and have to be alert to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. He also said lockdown measures, which are in place since March 24, have helped in containing the spread of COVID-19. Subrahmanyam made the remarks in a video conference with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police.

“Though restrictions under lockdown 4.0 have been eased to facilitate peoples’ movement and economic activity, however, we cannot afford to lower our guard and shall be required to maintain a high level of alertness in order to keep the spread of the coronavirus infection under check”, he said Subrahmanyam said that the guidelines issued on the lockdown measures are required to be enforced strictly so that the progress achieved in containing the infection’s is maintained. “The government of India has decided to further extend the lockdown till May 31. However, this time the lockdown will be with much more relaxations, especially in Green and Orange districts,” he said.

Regarding the return of stranded people to Jammu and Kashmir, Subrahmanyam said the divisional or district administrations will ensure that existing standard operating procedures are strictly adhered to and each person on return to the Union Territory is tested, quarantined and allowed to go home only when declared negative of COVID-19. He said once the influx of stranded persons decreases the testing capacity would be rationalised among districts to further increase local testing.