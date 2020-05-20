788 migrant labourers test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar so far

Bihar State Health Department on Thursday said that 788 migrant labourers who returned to Bihar from different states have tested positive for coronavirus. The Health Department's press release further stated that 249 migrants who tested positive for COVID-19 are from Delhi, while 187 cases are from among Maharashtra returnees, 158 cases are from Gujarat and 43 from Haryana.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)