174 coronavirus patients found in Pune district, 14 deaths

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:56 IST
Pune district reported 174 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 4,544, while the death toll reached 235 after 14 people, highest in a day,succumbed to the infection. Of the 174 cases, 150 were detected in Pune city, seven inPimpri Chinchwad and 17 in cantonment and rural areas, said a health official.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and ruralareas is 3,932, 234 and 378, respectively. PTI SPK KRK KRK

