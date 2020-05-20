174 coronavirus patients found in Pune district, 14 deaths

174 coronavirus patients found in Pune district, 14 deathsPTI | Pune | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:56 IST
Pune district reported 174 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 4,544, while the death toll reached 235 after 14 people, highest in a day,succumbed to the infection. Of the 174 cases, 150 were detected in Pune city, seven inPimpri Chinchwad and 17 in cantonment and rural areas, said a health official.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and ruralareas is 3,932, 234 and 378, respectively. PTI SPK KRK KRK
