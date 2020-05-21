Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant worker, driver killed after bus collides with truck

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:29 IST
Migrant worker, driver killed after bus collides with truck

A migrant labourer and a bus driver were killed and eight others received injuries after their vehicle collided with a trailer truck in Chhattisgarhs Bemetara district on Thursday, police said. Two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition, they said.

The accident took place near Temri village on Raipur- Bilaspur highway under Nandghat police station limits at around 8.30 am when the bus carrying migrant labourers was heading towards the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border, he said. The labourers, mostly from Bihar and Jharkhand who were stranded in Maharashtra due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, were being ferried to the Jharkhand border from Baghnadi check post in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district, the official said.

The bus collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite direction near Temri, located around 70 km from the state capital Raipur. A migrant labourer, identified as Devnath, hailing from Bihar, and bus driver Guharam Sonwani, a resident of Rajnandgaon, died on the spot, the official said.

At least eight others were injured, two of them critically, he said. All the injured persons were admitted to a hospital in the neighbouring Bilaspur district, he added.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

ARI maps alternative dwarfing genes in wheat to reduce crop residue burning

In India, close to twenty-three million tonnes of leftover rice residues are annually burnt by farmers to get rid of the straw and prepare their fields for sowing wheat, which is the next crop, resulting in air pollution. Also, dry environm...

Italian bond yields up marginally, still close to recent low

Italian government 10-year bond yields rose slightly on Thursday from a near six-week low reached this week as nervous investors awaited more detail to emerge from the proposed 500 billion euro 547.90 billion EU recovery fund. Amid continue...

SC awards higher compensation to kin of man killed in 2010 AI crash case

The Supreme Court has awarded Rs 7.64 crore compensation to the next of kin of a 45-year old man who was killed when Air India Express Flight 812 from Dubai crashed on landing in Mangaluru on May 22, 2010 that killed 158 of the 166 passenge...

Uber expands 'Connect' service to five more Indian cities

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Thursday said its package delivery service Connect has been rolled out in five more cities - New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai and Chandigarh. The service, which was piloted last week in Kolkata, Jaipur, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020