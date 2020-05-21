Migrant worker from MP collapses and dies before boarding train in Karnataka

Migrant worker from MP collapses and dies before boarding train in KarnatakaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:48 IST
Tragedy struck an elderly migrant worker who was looking forward to joining his family as he died on reaching a nearby railway station to board a Shramik Special train to his home state Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The 69-year old man, who worked in a coffee estate in Chikkamagaluru, collapsed and died soon after getting down from a state-run KSRTC bus that brought him and others to the Chikkabanavara Railway station on Wednesday.
According to police, fellow labourers said he had been ailing for quite some time. The cause of his death would be known only after a post-mortem, police added.
Karnataka government has been sending back thousands of migrant workers stranded in the state due to the COVID-19 lockdown by arranging the special trains..
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chikkamagaluru
- KSRTC
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
First special train from Delhi to ferry home about 1,200 migrant workers to Madhya Pradesh: Official.
First special train for migrant workers to leave from Delhi for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday: Official.
After police persuasion, 48 labourers from Madhya Pradesh stay back in Delhi
With 114 people testing positive, number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rises to 3,252; death toll goes up to 193 with eight more deaths: officials.
All 14 killed were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had slept on railway tracks; 2 of 5 survivors injured: Police PTI AW VT RC