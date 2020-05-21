Declare cyclone Amphan national calamity: CPI(M)PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:08 IST
Cyclone ‘Amphan’ should be declared a national calamity, the CPI(M) demanded on Thursday and said people in West Bengal and Odisha need the support of the Centre. The extremely severe cyclone 'Amphan' has left at least 12 people dead and ravaged Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal and Odisha.
"Relief and rehabilitation are priority at the moment. The country and the people are already in the midst of a grim struggle for survival combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. People in both states urgently need the support and solidarity of the government and people of the country,” the party said in a statement. "The central government must immediately declare this as a national calamity and substantially help states in facing the impact of this disaster," it said.
In a tweet, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that cyclone ‘Amphan’ has been more devastating than cyclones Aila (2009) and Bulbul (2019). "We are with the people at this critical time when they are besieged, anyway combating COVID-19 and its consequences. At this difficult time, everyone must join to help the people deal with this disaster," said Yechury.
