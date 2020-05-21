Chennai, May 21 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

One person died of coronavirus in Andhra Predesh while 45 fresh cases were confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,605, a bulletin from the government said on Thursday. . MDS2 KA-SONIA GANDHI-CASE Case filed against Sonia Gandhi for Congress tweet on PM-CARES Fund Bengaluru: A case has been registered against Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka in connection with a tweet posted on the party's official handle alleging misuse of PM- CARES Fund, police said. .

MDS3 KA-LOCKDOWN-LABOURER Migrant worker from MP collapses and dies before boarding train in Karnataka Bengaluru: Tragedy struck an elderly migrant worker who was looking forward to joining his family as he died on reaching a nearby railway station to board a Shramik Special train to his home state Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. . MDS5 KA-VIRUS 116 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, total infections at 1,578 Bengaluru: For the second time this week, Karnataka registered over 100 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,578 till Thursday afternoon. .

MDS4 TN-LOCKDOWN-TV-SOAPS Shoot for television soaps to restart after two months in TN Chennai: After nearly two months, indoor shoot for television shows is all set to begin in non-containment zones of Tamil Nadu with Chief Minister K Palaniswami allowing the relaxation on Thursday. . MDS6 TL-VIRUS-POLICE Cop dies of coronavirus in Hyderabad Hyderabad: A 37-year-old police constable in Hyderabad, who was in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, has succumbed to the viral infection at a hospital here.PTI SS PTI PTI.