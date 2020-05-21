Unidenfitied person booked for online remark against Maha CM

Police have registered a case against an account holder of a web-based "dictionary" of slang words for allegedly making a derogatory comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a senior official said on Thursday. The case was registered at Bandra Police Station against the yet-to-be-identified person after a complaint was lodged by Rahul Kanal, a core committee member of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena.

Talking to PTI, the official said, "We have registered the FIR against the account holder of Urban Dictionary under IPC section 294 (obscene acts or words in public). We are investigating the case. No arrest has been made as the accused is yet to be identified." Urban Dictionary is a crowd-sourced online dictionary for slang words and phrases. Kanal said, "I was browsing my Twitter handle, when I found a tweet in my search list. It contained a derogatory remark against our respected leader and the CM, following which I lodged a complaint." "The account holder of Urban Dictionary had posted the derogatory remark on May 4, which we found later," he said.

