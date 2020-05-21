Left Menu
27 test positive for coronavirus in Himachal; total cases climb to 138

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:47 IST
27 test positive for coronavirus in Himachal; total cases climb to 138

Twenty-seven people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state so far to 138, officials said on Thursday. At least 15 of them returned either from Mumbai or West Bengal recently, they said. With 55 people cured, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 79. Thirty-two of the cases are from Kangra, 26 from Hamirpur, five each from Solan and Bilaspur, four from Mandi, two from Chamba, two each from Sirmaur, Una and one from Kullu, they said. Four people have so far died of the disease in the state.

Out of the fresh 27 patients, 16 have been reported from Hamirpur, six from Kangra and five from Solan district, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said. Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said six Mumbai returnees, including a woman, in Kangra district and five West Bengal returnees in Solan district have tested positive for the infection.

They were in institutional quarantine, and are being shifted to Baijnath, he said. Out of the 16 cases reported in Hamirpur on Thursday, four of them had returned from Mumbai, whereas one was the primary contact of a person who tested positive two days ago.

The details of 10 of 16 reported from Hamirpur were not available immediately. In Solan, all the five cases were from Solan's Ramshehar area and they returned from West Bengal on May 15, the special secretary said. PTI DJI AAR

