Man arrested for killing wife

A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife since he doubted her character, here in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The accused, Rupji Ahadi, a resident of Gholwad in Dahanu taluka in Palghar district, has been arrested and booked for murder, local police PRO Hemant Katkar said.

The man and his 40-year-old wife would have frequent quarrels as he suspected her character, Katkar said. Following an argument, the accused tied the victim with a chain in the house between May 18 and May 19 and repeatedly hit her with a wooden log, police said.

The accused also allegedly punched and kicked the victim, they said. The victim was rushed to the primary health centre at Gholwad by her relatives but she died during treatment, the police added.

Her family members later lodged a complaint after which Ahadi was arrested, they added..