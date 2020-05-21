Left Menu
Man held for posting indecent content on Himachal cop's FB page

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:16 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly posting obscene and offending content on the Facebook page of Kangra SP, a police official said on Thursday. Anshul Kumar, a resident of Bindusar village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, was arrested for posting obscene and offending content on the Facebook page of Kangra SP, Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan said.

A case has been registered at Gaggal police station against him under Section 294 (obscene acts or words in public) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, he added. The SP warned others not to post any vulgar or objectionable content on social media.

