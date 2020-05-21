CBI files chargesheet in Yogesh Gowda murder case in Karnataka

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against eight accused in the case relating to the killing of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda, before a court in Dharwad. Gowda, a BJP zilla panchayat member, was murdered on June 15, 2016 in front of a gym in Saptapura in Karnataka's Dharwad.

The police had registered cases against six accused, who are all the residents of Dharwad. After taking over the investigation on September 24, 2019, the CBI arrested eight persons, of which seven are in the judicial custody and one person is out on bail.

The premier investigation agency said the accused had allegedly come to Dharwad on two occasions in June 2016 and with the support of other accused allegedly planned the crime. "Further investigation into the role of the other accused and larger conspiracy in this case is continuing on a day to day basis," the CBI stated in its complaint.

The public is reminded that the findings are based on the probe carried out by CBI and the evidence collected by it.PTI GMS ROH ROH.