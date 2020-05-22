Left Menu
Five more bodies recovered from well in Telangana; Family toll rises to six

PTI | Warrangal | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:42 IST
Mystery shrouded the death of nine people, including six of a family, whose bodies were found in a well, five of them on Friday, near here in Telangana. A day after a 48-year old man, a worker of a gunny bag stitching unit, and three other members of his family were found dead in the well at Gorrekunta village, on the city outskirts, five more bodies, including that of his two sons, were recovered on Friday, police said.

The bodies of six members of the family, a friend and two other men were retrieved from the well, Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder told PTI. Bodies of the head of the family, wife, daughter and three-year old grandson were found floating and fished out on Thursday.

On Friday morning, some bodies were seen floating following which police pumped out the water from the well and found others. Though police, citing preliminary investigation, had earlier said they suspected it to be a case of suicide, after the recovery of other bodies, they said there were no external injuries in all the nine and the cause of death would be known only after post-mortem.

In the absence of visible injuries, police hope to proceed further after the cause of death is known in the post mortem report. The head of the family had asked his friend, who works elsewhere, to come to the gunny bag unit saying there was more work. Two men from Bihar, who also work there, stay at the same place, sources said.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC (police to enquire and report on suicide etc) has been registered and it would be altered, if need be, as per further investigation, they said. The 48-year old man had migrated from West Bengal over 20 years ago and had settled down here. His family had been staying in two rooms on the premises of the unit, police sources said.

