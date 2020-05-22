Left Menu
Development News Edition

138 more test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, active cases

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:30 IST
138 more test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, active cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Once again crossing the century mark, Karnataka reported 138 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 1,743 as the state tested a record 12,229 samples on Friday, the health department said. In continuing trend in recent days, most of the new cases were returnees from other states, majority from neighboring Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states in the country.

"Of the 138 cases, 116 are those who have returned from other states - 111 from Maharashtra, two each from Telangana and Delhi, and one from Jharkhand," Minister S Suresh Kumar, spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, told reporters here. Since April 24, a total of 526 people, among those who came from Maharashtra after registering in the government portal, have tested positive.

With the spike in infections, the number of active cases in the state crossed 1,000 marks while 26 patients were discharged on Friday. As of Friday evening, cumulatively 1,743 COVID-19 positive cases had been confirmed and this included 41 deaths and 597 discharges, the health department bulletin said.

It said, out of 1,104 active cases, 1,085 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 19 are in the intensive care unit. Chikkaballapura district accounted for the highest number of new cases on Friday at 47.

Among others, Hassan reported 14 cases, Raichur 10, Bidar nine, and Mandya and Tumakuru eight each. Bengaluru Urban district still tops the table with a total of 261 positive cases, followed by Mandya 209 and Kalaburagi 134.

Among the discharges too, the city district was leading with total 130 recoveries followed by Mysuru 88 and Belagavi 65. A total of 1,86,526 samples had been tested so far, out of which 12,229 on Friday alone with 1,83,088 and 11,604 of them being negative respectively.

Stating that eight international flights have come to Bengaluru so far carrying 1,035 passengers, the Minister said, Swab samples of all the returnees have been collected, out of them one was positive and 325 are primary contacts. Responding to a question about rules not being followed by people in containment zones, he said, along with government measures to control the spread of pandemic, the public should also observe "social responsibility" and cooperate with agencies like police, health department among others.

Authorities were already taking measures to enforce strict restrictions in these containment zones, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Modi applies Rs 1,500 crore balm to cyclone-scarred Bengal, Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an interim assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for West Bengal and Odisha after reviewing the situation caused by cyclone Amphan that claimed 80 lives, lay waste to standing crops in thousands of he...

When home is under a flyover and life’s belongings fit on a cycle

They walked, the parents, wife and children, while he wheeled a cycle with jerry cans and bundles loaded on and his 12-year-old differently abled daughter cradled in a cloth sack tied to the side. Earlier this week, as the lockdown was ext...

Unemployment rose in all 50 U.S. states in April - Labor Department's BLS

Unemployment rates rose and total employment fell in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia in April as efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close across the United States, the Labor Department said on F...

COVID-19 cases in ITBP rises to 105

With one more person testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP has mounted to 105, said ITBP in an official statement.A total of 1,18,447 confirmed cases of CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020