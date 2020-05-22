Left Menu
Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 8.10 pm. MDS2 TN-JAYA-LD ORDINANCE TN Governor promulgates ordinance to take temporary possession of Jayalalithaa's residence (Eds: Adds details, background) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has promulgated an ordinance to take temporary possession of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's residence to convert it into a memorial, the state government said on Friday.

MDS3 AP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: One death, 62 fresh cases reported in AP; toll at 55 Amaravati: With 62 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh surged to 2,667 while one death was reported, taking the toll in the state to 55, the health department said on Friday. MDS4 TN-BJP-DURAISAMY V P Duraisamy joins BJP, says you can protect India if you accept BJP's ideology Chennai: Dravidian leader and former deputy speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly V P Duraisamy, who was stripped off his deputy general secretary's post from the DMK on Thursday, joined the BJP on Friday.

MDS5 KL-VIRUS-FILM CREW 58 member film crew back in India after being stranded for 2 months in Jordan Kochi: After being stranded for nearly two months in Jordan due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a 58-member Malayalam film crew, including noted actor Prithviraj, arrived here on Friday by a special Air India flight. MDS10 KL-AVI-VIRUS-MINISTER (CHANGING SLUG) Quarantine must for domestic air travelers: Kerala govt Thiruvananthapuram: Domestic flyers arriving in Kerala must undergo strict home quarantine as per the lockdown guidelines, in view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Friday.

MDS15 TN-VIRUS-CASES Four more COVID-19 deaths reported in TN, toll now 98;786 fresh cases, tally rises to 14,753 Chennai: At least 786 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, raising the number of such cases in the state to 14,753, while four fatalities were reported on Friday, the health department said. MDS18 KA-VIRUS-LD CASES 138 more test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, active cases breach 1,000 marks Bengaluru: Once again crossing the century mark, Karnataka reported 138 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 1,743 as the state tested a record 12,229 samples on Friday, the health department said.

MES14 AP-TEMPLE-LADDU Tirupati "laddu" subsidised sales to start in AP from Monday Tirupati.

