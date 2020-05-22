Maha Dy SP, 3 others booked by Thane ACB for bribery

A deputy superintendent of policeand three others were booked for allegedly demanding a bribeof Rs 12.50 lakh from a man in exchange for securing bail andde-freezing the latter's bank accounts, a Maharashtra AntiCorruption Bureau official said on Friday

The four had demanded Rs 50 lakh and then brought downthe amount to Rs 12.50 lakh, after which the man approachedACB which started a probe, said Thane ACB Dy SP NilimaKulkarni

After the probe, a case under Prevention of CorruptionAct was registered on Friday at Khinavali police station inShahapur here but no arrests have been made, the officialadded.