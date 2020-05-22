Left Menu
Fifteen Mumbai Returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal; total rises to 168

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:25 IST
Fifteen Mumbai returnees tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 167, officials said here. While 14 fresh cases were reported from Hamirpur, one case was from Kangra district, they added.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 105. Fifty-five of these are from Hamirpur, 29 from Kangra, five each from Solan and Bilaspur, four from Mandi, two each from Sirmaur, Una and Chamba, and one from Kullu, the officials said. Four patients were also discharged in Kangra during the day, taking the total number of those who have recovered from the disease so far to 59, they said.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said all the 14 fresh cases, including three women and as many girls reported in the district, had returned recently from Mumbai and majority of them were kept under institutional quarantine at different places.  They are being admitted to various COVID centres of the district for treatment and isolation, he added.  The fresh cases include a 44-year-old woman from Kungan village and her three teenage daughters (between 11 and 17 age) who had returned from Mumbai on May 14, Meena added.  Similarly, a 55-year-old taxi driver and his 23-year-old son duo aged 55 from Har village also tested positive for coronavirus. They had returned from Mumbai on May 17. The fresh cases also include a 78-year-old man, his 41-year-old daughter-in-law and 21-year-old grandson.

A 26-year-old man of Jamnoti village of Nadaun area is also among the fresh cases. He works in the Bollywood industry, he added. A 29-year-old man from Pahloo village also tested positive. He returned from Mumbai with his pregnant wife. He was kept under home quarantine.

Similarly, a 31-year-old woman from Daswin village, a 19-year-old son boy from Sukrial village and a 41-year-old man from Baroti village are also among those who tested positive in Hamirpur district. Meanwhile in Kangra, a man from Kauna village in Thural tehsil has tested positive, Kangra superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan said.

He had recently returned from Mumbai and was kept under institutional quarantine..

