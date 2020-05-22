Woman among two arrested for smuggling drugs

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs in the national capital, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Salma (name changed) and Mohammed Mazhar (30), both residents of JJ Colony in Bawana, they said. On Thursday, police received information about a lady coming from Bawana Factory Area to JJ colony to sell smack, a senior police officer said. "A trap was laid and police stopped an auto, whose driver named Mazhar tried to flee but was nabbed. The woman sitting inside was also apprehended. Police recovered 100 gram smack from her possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Gaurav Sharma said. Interrogation revealed that the accused had purchased smack from a person in Bawana and was looking to sell it in JJ colony. This was the first time the accused had tried to indulge in smuggling drugs, police added.