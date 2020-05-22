5 held for selling fake ID cards in Muzaffarnagar

Police have busted a gang selling fake press cards in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district and arrested five of its members, officials said on Friday. The fake identity cards, bearing the logo of a television news channel, were being used by people for unhindered movement during the lockdown, they said.

Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav said one of the gang members, who was caught posing as a news reporter, revealed that the gang was selling fake press cards at Rs 2,000 each. Later, four other suspects, identified as Satender Saini, Chandra Bhan, Surender Pervesh Kumar and Salman, were also caught, Yadav said.

One motorcycle and fake press cards were recovered from them, the senior superintendent of police added. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that one Premnarayan from Delhi’s Motinagar used to supply the cards to them, police said.