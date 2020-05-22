Assam fully capable to handle COVID-19 situation: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the state is "fully capable" of handling the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases and appealed to people not to panic. The state witnessed the biggest single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 49 persons testing positive on Friday, taking the total number to 259.

After visiting a number of quarantine centres set up at various schools and colleges, Sonowal called on the people not to panic looking at the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases. "The state government is fully capable of handling the situation," he said in an official release.

Sonowal urged the people to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Health department like wearing masks, frequent hand washing and maintaining social distance for achieving victory in this fight against coronavirus. He also requested the people not to discriminate against those who are infected by the deadly virus as nobody willingly becomes a virus carrier.

Saying that the state government is taking all necessary steps to bring back Assam's people stranded in different parts of the country, the chief minister appealed to those who are being quarantined not to violate any restriction. "Violation of quarantine norms does not only affect the patients, but also jeopardizes the whole society and therefore, the government has no other option but to take action against those violators of home or institutional quarantine," he added.

He said steps are being taken to set up quarantine centres till the panchayat level so that this outbreak of the global pandemic can be contained..