763 wholesale, retail traders challaned for irregularities in Haryana

Authorities in Haryana are closely monitoring the availability and prices of essential commodities in the market and have challaned 763 wholesale and retail traders found to have committed irregularities, officials said on Friday. During lockdown, 5,223 raids have been conducted against those selling commodities above MRP, they said in a statement.

Close monitoring of prices and availability of 25 essential commodities are done daily by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to ensure there is no hoarding or black marketing. The rates of lentils, sugar, salt, wheat, flour, potatoes, and onions, etc. have been fixed by the deputy commissioners and directions have been issued to all shopkeepers to display the rate list outside their shops, they said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister M L Khattar directed the District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSCs) to expedite the process of distribution of Distress Ration Tokens and ensure the beneficiaries get free ration from fair prices shops without trouble.

As many as 4,86,124 DRTs have been distributed and 12,90,847 persons have been benefitted. Local Committees have been formed to distribute DRTs the eligible beneficiaries, Khattar said, adding that the scheme is now a part of the Atmanirbhar bharat Scheme of the Government of India.