Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore reports 83 more COVID-19 cases, district tally 2,933

Eighty-three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 2933, according to the officials.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 03:16 IST
Indore reports 83 more COVID-19 cases, district tally 2,933
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Eighty-three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 2933, according to the officials. As per Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore district, the death toll stands at 111.

As per the latest data available on the website of Union Health Ministry, 5981 cases of coronavirus have been reported from the Madhya Pradesh with 2843 cured/migrated/discharged and 270 deaths. India on Friday saw the biggest rise in COVID-19 cases at 6,088 with the total number of cases rising to 1,18,447 and nearly 41 per cent recovery rate. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Seahawks reach deal with RB Hyde

The Seattle Seahawks and running back Carlos Hyde reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth 4 million, the NFL Networks Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The agreement came after the Seahawks contract talks with running ba...

Motor racing-Formula One teams agree cost-cutting measures -BBC

Formula Ones 10 teams have agreed cost-cutting measures including a budget cap of 145 million for 2021, the BBC reported on Friday. The measures have yet to be approved officially by the governing FIAs World Motor Sport Council, by an e-vot...

Brazil minister calls for environmental deregulation while public distracted by COVID

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles called on the government to push through further deregulation of environmental policy while people are distracted by the coronavirus pandemic, in a video the Supreme Court ordered released on Fr...

FBI chief orders internal review into probe of Trump ex-aide Flynn

Two weeks after the Justice Department sought to drop charges against U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the FBIs director ordered an internal review on Friday of the bureaus investigation that led ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020