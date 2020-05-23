Left Menu
Baby Liyana to celebrate her first Eid-ul-Fitr in new dress, home-delivered in hot spot via video shopping

The cherubic smile of baby Liyana wearing her new red dress along with the joy in the faces of her parents told a story of a warm gesture from the Kerala State government-run online delivery team that fetched new clothes for the child in containment zone of Mananthavady for her first Eid-ul-Fitr.

Baby Liyana to celebrate her first Eid-ul-Fitr in her new dress by Subiksha Keralam. Image Credit: ANI

The cherubic smile of baby Liyana wearing her new red dress along with the joy in the faces of her parents told a story of a warm gesture from the Kerala State government-run online delivery team that fetched new clothes for the child in containment zone of Mananthavady for her first Eid-ul-Fitr. "The state-run Subiksha Keralam online delivery that carries out delivery of essential items and groceries during lockdown delivered the dress purchased through video shopping as a special case after the family requested a baby dress, " said CV Shibu, coordinator of Subiksha Keralam in the region.

Parents of baby Liyana who are celebrating her first Eid-ul-Fitr were unable to buy her a new dress as the region they are staying in Manathavady in Wayanad district is a hot spot and declared a containment zone. The couple Noufal-Shamsia do not own a vehicle and the family was ready to celebrate Eid without purchasing new clothes but they wanted to buy a new one for the child.

They called the online delivery number but was told that the service is for providing essential items and groceries. The family requested a dress for their child again on the second day. Considering it as a special case, an arrangement was made through a garment shop and parents selected the dress via video call. The coordinator Shibu himself delivered the two dresses selected by the couple as other delivery boys were reluctant to go to the containment zone.

"We are happy that Liyana who is celebrating her first Eid-ul-Fitr got a new dress. We are all thankful for the people who delivered the dress after giving us a chance to select it through video call" said the grandfather of the child. (ANI)

