Arms and ammunition of Maoists seized in Bihar

A cache of arms andammunition belonging to banned outfit CPI (Maoist) has beenseized from a village in Bihar's Gaya district, a senior SSBofficer said on Saturday

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Sashastra SeemaBal (SSB) and Bihar Police personnel conducted a raid at Tantivillage on Friday night and seized a cache of arms andammunition and Maoist literature from a brick kiln, SSB's 29thbattalion commandant Rajesh Kumar Singh said

A country-made rifle, two .303 rifles, two country-made pistols, five cartridges of 7.62 bore and 8 mm and Maoistliterature were seized, he said, adding that nobody wasarrested during the raid.