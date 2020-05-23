Arms and ammunition of Maoists seized in Bihar

Arms and ammunition of Maoists seized in BiharPTI | Gaya | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:43 IST
A cache of arms andammunition belonging to banned outfit CPI (Maoist) has beenseized from a village in Bihar's Gaya district, a senior SSBofficer said on Saturday
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Sashastra SeemaBal (SSB) and Bihar Police personnel conducted a raid at Tantivillage on Friday night and seized a cache of arms andammunition and Maoist literature from a brick kiln, SSB's 29thbattalion commandant Rajesh Kumar Singh said
A country-made rifle, two .303 rifles, two country-made pistols, five cartridges of 7.62 bore and 8 mm and Maoistliterature were seized, he said, adding that nobody wasarrested during the raid.
