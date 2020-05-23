Left Menu
BJP MLA gets extortion call

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:15 IST
“The accused, who introduced himself as Yuvraj Tiger, called me repeatedly on Friday and sent messages demanding Rs 20 lakh,” said MLA Manjeet Dharmpal Choudhary from Mundwar assembly seat in Alwar. Image Credit: Pixabay

A miscreant repeatedly called a BJP MLA from Alwar in Rajasthan, demanding Rs 20 lakh from him and threatening him with dire consequences if he failed to make the payment. "The accused, who introduced himself as Yuvraj Tiger, called me repeatedly on Friday and sent messages demanding Rs 20 lakh," said MLA Manjeet Dharmpal Choudhary from Mundwar assembly seat in Alwar. "The accused made repeated WhatsApp calls and when I did not respond to them because I was busy meeting people in my constituency, he sent a message and demanded the money and threatened me with dire consequences if did not give him the money," said Choudhary.

He said he immediately informed the local SHO and other police officers after which an FIR was registered on Saturday. Police said the matter was under investigation.

