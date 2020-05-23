44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh

Forty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state on Saturday.

According to Chhattisgarh Health Department, "44 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the number of active cases in the state to 216, of which 64 patients have been cured and discharged."

There are 152 active cases in the state now, the health department added. (ANI)