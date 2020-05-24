Left Menu
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India brings back 50 expectant mothers to their homeland from London

National Carrier Air India, which has been spearheading the mass repatriation of Indians under 'Vande Bharat Mission', brought 50 expecting mothers in one flight from London to Hyderabad earlier this month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 11:38 IST
On May 11, Air India operated flight from London to Hyderabad with 50 expecting mothers on board. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"We are operating repatriation flights from London to several cities under Vande Bharat Mission. We have been handling a large number of passengers daily but on May 11, it was a very special moment when Air India operated flight from London to Hyderabad with 50 expecting mothers on board," an Air India official based in London told ANI.Due to prevailing pandemic situation in London, the gynaecologists are not examining pregnant ladies through video call and not directly. This is something which compelled them to return to India and fear is also the concern. Narrating the experience, an AI official based in London said that the national carrier handled around 11 flights so far from London to India. "I joined Air India long back but this is my first posting abroad and I can not explain to you my enriching experiences. People who are in London want to return to their home, their response was amazing. I am so proud to be part of Vande Bharat Mission under which Indians stranded abroad are being brought back to their homeland." AI official said. As per the guidelines, expectant mothers may travel up to (including) 27 weeks of their pregnancy. "Before booking Air India flights in the condition of pregnancy, the airline has a clear rule which is applied to all expecting mothers. This can be done only on the authority of the Chief Medical Officer of Air India and the passenger must be accompanied by a physician and an indemnity bond must be signed. This is normally facilitated in case of urgent/compassionate cases only." Air India rule said.

The government has announced Vande Bharat mission on May 7 to bring back Indians from abroad, Air India group has so far brought back around 25,446 Indians from several countries. (ANI)

