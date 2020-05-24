PM greets Vijayan on birthday New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Prime Minister N'PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 12:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday, wishing him good health
"Birthday wishes to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," the prime minister tweeted. The Kerala chief minister turned 75 on Sunday.
