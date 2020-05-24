Sadhu found dead at his ashram in Maharashtra's Nanded
A sadhu's body was found at his ashram here in Nanded's Umri late last night, the police said.ANI | Nanded (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-05-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 14:44 IST
A sadhu's body was found at his ashram here in Nanded's Umri late last night, the police said. "The deceased Sadhu and the murder accused are of the same community. There is no communal angle in the murder case. We are still looking for the accused who is on the run since he left the murder spot," said Vijaykumar Magar, Superintendent of Police of Nanded.
Last month, three people, including two sadhus, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them of being thieves. The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. (ANI)
