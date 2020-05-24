Robber held when trying to sell mobile phones to gift girlfriend gold ring

A 21-year-old robber, along with his accomplice, was arrested when he tried to sell all the robbed mobile phones to buy a gold ring for his girlfriend, police said on Sunday. However, they were unable to sell the robbed mobile phones due to the ongoing lockdown, the police said. With the arrest of Arun and Ankit, both residents of outer Delhi's Bhalaswa Dairy, the police have claimed to have solved four cases of robbery. Four robbed mobile phones and one motorcycle used in commission of the crime have been recovered from them.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they are members of an active gang of robbers and have committed robbery and snatching from truck drivers and other fellow passerby around GT Road near Mukarba Chowk, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. They also confessed about their involvement in a recent incident wherein they robbed a truck driver after injuring him, he said. "The accused wanted to sell the robbed mobile phones to have a good amount, since Arun had promised his girlfriend that he would gift her a gold ring on her birthday in June, but they failed to sell the robbed mobile phone amid lockdown. We are also interrogating them further to check their involvement in other cases," the DCP said. Arun is previously found to be involved in six cases of snatching and robbery, he said.