Bihar reports 12th COVID-19 death, total cases 2,477

PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 48-year-old man has died of COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 12, the state health department said on Sunday. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 2,477 with 87 people testing positive, it said.

The deceased belonged to Marhaura in Saran district and was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on May 22 with fever and cough. He died on Saturday afternoon, PMCH Superintendent Bimal Kumar Karak told PTI. Though the deceased's sample was collected the day he was admitted but his test report confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive on Saturday after his death, Karak said.

Asked whether the patient had a travel or contact history, Karak said that he had come to Saran from Tamil Nadu during the lockdown period. So far, the contagion has claimed 12 lives that include two deaths each from Patna, Vaishali, and Khagaria while one death each has been reported from Rohtas, Munger, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Begusarai, and Saran.

Of the total 2,477 COVID-19 cases in the state, 12 people have died, 677 have recovered and 1,789 cases are active, the health department bulletin said. Patna district topped the list of COVID-19 cases with 196 patients while Rohtas stood at second with 151 cases. The other badly affected districts are Munger (145), Begusarai (141), Madhubani (136), Katihar (121), Khagaria (118), Buxar (110), Jehanabad (109).

