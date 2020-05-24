Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 casts shadow on Eid festivities this year

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:16 IST
COVID-19 casts shadow on Eid festivities this year

The Eid-ul-Fitr festival has lost its sheen this year due to COVID-19 outbreak and many Muslim community members in Mumbai have decided to keep the celebration a low key affair on Monday by offering namaz at home and not wear any new clothes on the occasion. During the entire month of Ramzan, mosques in the city remained closed and people offered prayers in their homes.

Earlier, in normal times, markets in the metropolis used to be flooded with people busy shopping for the festival, and streets in some community-dominated areas could be seen lined with stalls selling food items like 'sheer kurma', sewai', dry fruits, among others. Thousands of people earlier used to assemble at prominent places like the Minara Masjid in south Mumbai, Haji Ali Dargah and the mosque outside the Bandra railway station, but this year these places wear a deserted look in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

"This Ramzan, we missed the non-vegetarian foods and the beauty of our markets. There were no Ramzan prayers in mosques, so how can we celebrate Eid this year?" Shadab Ansari, who runs a provisions store in Kalina, told PTI. Some people said they are not even decorating their houses as they are unable to invite relatives and friends for the festival.

"With so many people dying of COVID-19, we are not happy this year and have decided not to celebrate Eid," said Parveen Qureishi, a resident of suburban Kurla. Many are facing cash crunch and since markets are also closed, a number of people have decided not to buy or wear new clothes on the occasion.

A woman from Santacruz, who did not wish to be named, said she was blessed with a son four months ago, but she has been unable to buy new clothes for him despite it being the child's first Eid. "I had earlier thought I would enjoy the festival with my child, but everything has changed now," she said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Prince William opens up about mother Princess Diana in new documentary

Britains Prince William has revealed that becoming a father for the first time six years ago brought back painful emotions he felt following his mother Princess Dianas death over 22 years ago. The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who has thre...

SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style

The first astronauts launched by SpaceX are breaking new ground for style with hip spacesuits, gull-wing Teslas and a sleek rocketship all of it white with black trim. The color-coordinating is thanks to Elon Musk, the driving force behind...

David Miller sheds light on his stint with Kings XI Punjab

Shedding light on his Indian Premier League IPL stint with Kings XI Punjab, South Africa batsman David Miller has said that it was great playing under the leadership of Adam Gilchrist in his initial days in the tournament. Miller was doing ...

Haryana BJP suspends Kathuria from party

The Haryana BJP on Sunday suspended Chander Prakash Kathuria from the primary membership of the party for six years. Kathuria, a special invitee of the partys state executive committee, was suspended by state BJP chief Subhash Barala. Howev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020