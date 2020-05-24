Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reaffirm belief in sharing, caring for most vulnerable sections of society: Prez on Id-ul-Fitr eve

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:37 IST
Reaffirm belief in sharing, caring for most vulnerable sections of society: Prez on Id-ul-Fitr eve

President Ram Nath Kovind has asked citizens to reaffirm their beleif in sharing with and caring for the most vulnerable sections of society. In his message to fellow citizens on the eve of Id-ul-Fitr, he also asked people to resolve to adhere to social distancing norms and all other precautions to stay safe and overcome the coronavirus challenge soon.

"This festival is an expression of love, peace, brotherhood, and harmony. On this occasion, we reaffirm our belief in sharing with and caring for the most vulnerable sections of the society," Kovind said. The president also greeted citizens, including those settled abroad, on Id-ul-Fitr that comes in wake of prayers and fasting during the holy month of Ramazan, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday said.

"Let us carry the spirit of giving (Zakaat) more vigorously at a time when we are faced with an unprecedented crisis created by COVID-19 virus. Let us also resolve to adhere to social distancing norms and all other precautions to stay safe and overcome this challenge soon," he said. Kovind said: "May this Id-ul-Fitr usher in universal values of mercy, charity and hope in the world!" PTI AKV NSD

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Move to privatise power distribution not acceptable: Pondy CM

Puducherry, May 24 PTI Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday registered his protest against the Centres move to hand over to private players distribution of power in the Union Territories. Speaking to...

Eid celebrations to be low-key affair in Odisha

Eid celebrations will be a low-key affair in Odisha on Monday with Muslims preparing to offer prayers at their homes as the usual festive spirit remained subdued amid COVID-19 lockdown. As mosques across the state are closed for congregatio...

Prince William opens up about mother Princess Diana in new documentary

Britains Prince William has revealed that becoming a father for the first time six years ago brought back painful emotions he felt following his mother Princess Dianas death over 22 years ago. The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who has thre...

SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style

The first astronauts launched by SpaceX are breaking new ground for style with hip spacesuits, gull-wing Teslas and a sleek rocketship all of it white with black trim. The color-coordinating is thanks to Elon Musk, the driving force behind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020