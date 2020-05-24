Maha: 2 killed as man asks Guj-returnee to get quarantined

Maha: 2 killed as man asks Guj-returnee to get quarantinedPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-05-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 19:03 IST
A man and his relative were killed in the early hours of Sunday in Latur in Maharashtra in a mob attack after they asked a Gujarat-returnee truck driver to get quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said. The incident happened in Bolegaon village in Nilanga tehsil, over 275 kilometres from here, at around 2:30am, a Kasar Shirshi police station official said.
"Driver Vidyaman Baramde, who lives in Mumbai, returned to Bolegaon from Gujarat and deceased Shahaji Patil asked him to get home quarantined. However, Baramde went to his sister's place in Chandori village and returned with a mob which thrashed Patil (50) and his relative Vaibhav (24), both of whom died in the attack," he said. The official said a murder case had been registered and eight people have been detained.
