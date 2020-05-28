Maha man tests positive for COVID-19 in Goa; tally at 69

Goa recorded only one case of COVID-19 on Thursday, after a man who travelled to the coastal state from Mumbai tested positive for the deadly infection, a health official said. At least 69 persons had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, of which 38 had recovered from the infection and 31 were undergoing treatment at ESI hospital, the official said.

The patient who tested positive on Thursday had travelled to Goa by road from Mumbai, he said. Meanwhile, a COVID-19 patient has recovered from the infection and was shifted to a quarantine facility, the official said.

As many as 983 swab samples were tested in the state on Thursday, of which results of 886 came out negative and reports of 96 patients were awaited, he said. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 69, new cases: one, deaths: 0, discharged: 38, active cases 31, Samples tested till date: 14782.