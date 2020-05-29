Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 deaths, 91 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Two deaths and 91 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, said the state Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-05-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 11:22 IST
2 deaths, 91 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Two deaths and 91 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, said the state Health Department.

According to the Health Department, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 8,158. With two more deaths being reported in the state, the death toll has risen to 182.

While 42 coronavirus cases were reported from Jhalawar, 12 each were reported from Nagaur and Jaipur, six from Churu, five each from Dholpur, and Udaipur, two each from Alwar, Bikaner, Bharatpur and Ajmer, and one from Kota.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Hospitals slash use of hydroxychloroquineU.S. hospitals said they have pulled way back on the use of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump as a COVI...

Ai Weiwei says new security law is the end of Hong Kong

Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei believes the newly passed national security law for Hong Kong augurs the end for the semi-autonomous city. Ai was arrested at Beijings airport in April 2011 and held for 81 days without explanation during ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as investors await Trump's Hong Kong response

Global stock markets fell and safe havens such as bonds and the Japanese yen gained on Friday, as investors awaited Washingtons response to China tightening control over the city of Hong Kong. Chinas parliament on Thursday pressed ahead wit...

Denmark and Norway create travel bubble, excluding Sweden -media

Norway and Denmark will resume free travel between the two countries, three Norwegian media outlets reported on Friday, creating a travel bubble that excludes Scandinavian neighbour Sweden, where the number of COVID-19 infections is higher....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020