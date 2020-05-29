Left Menu
Persons with co-morbidities may avoid travel by rail: Railways Ministry

It has been observed that some people who are availing this service have pre-existing medical conditions which aggravate the risk they face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:44 IST
Persons with co-morbidities may avoid travel by rail: Railways Ministry
​Indian Railway parivaar is working 24X7 to ensure that rail services are provided to all the citizens of the country needing to travel. Image Credit: ANI

​Indian Railways has been running Shramik special Trains on a daily basis throughout the country to ensure that migrants can travel back to their homes. It has been observed that some people who are availing this service have pre-existing medical conditions which aggravate the risk they face during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few unfortunate cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions while travelling has happened.

​In order to protect the vulnerable persons from COVID-19, in line with Ministry of Home Affairs, Order No 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated 17.05.2020, Ministry of Railways makes an appeal that persons with co-morbidities (for example - hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, immune deficiency conditions), pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years of age may avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential.

​Indian Railway parivaar is working 24X7 to ensure that rail services are provided to all the citizens of the country needing to travel. But the safety of our passengers is our biggest concern. So, we seek the cooperation of all citizens in this matter. In case of any distress or emergency please do not hesitate to reach out to your railway parivaar and we will help you as always (Helpline number - 139 & 138)

(With Inputs from PIB)

