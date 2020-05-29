Chhattisgarh's 1st chief minister Ajit Jogi dead

Chhattisgarh's 1st chief minister Ajit Jogi deadPTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:02 IST
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi died here on Friday after prolonged illness, doctors said. Jogi, 74, was battling for life at a private hospital in Raipur for the last 20 days.
Jogi, the first chief minister of the state, was admitted there on May 9 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. He had since then remained critical and was on ventilator support.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajit Jogi
- Chhattisgarh
- Raipur