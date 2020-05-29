2 MW Solar PV plant commissioned at INS Kalinga

In keeping with the initiative of Govt of India to promote Solar Power and objective to achieve 100 GW of solar power by 2022 as part of the National Solar Mission, a 2 MW Solar Photovoltaic Plant was commissioned at INS Kalinga, Visakhapatnam by Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC on 28 May 2020.

The plant, which is the largest in the ENC and has an estimated life of 25 years. Despite the lockdown, all concerned agencies including APEPDCL worked out a contingency plan adhering to all guidelines promulgated for Coronavirus pandemic and executed the work.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain stated that the commissioning of this plant demonstrates the commitment of Eastern Naval Command towards conservation of the environment and eco-friendly measures.

INS Kalinga, currently headed by Cmde Rajesh Debnath, has taken significant strides in Green Initiatives since it's setting up in the early 1980s, including afforestation, numerous plantation drives, coastal cleanup drives and protection of the Geo-Heritage site "Erra Matti Dibbalu".

(With Inputs from PIB)