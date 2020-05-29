Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN breaches 20K mark with biggest single day spike of 874 COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths takes toll to 154

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:44 IST
TN breaches 20K mark with biggest single day spike of 874 COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths takes toll to 154
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, which witnessed its highest single day spike of 874 cases taking the infection count past the 20,000 marks, the health department said on Friday. With the latest fatalities, the death toll in the state has risen to 154.

According to a department bulletin, the total number of positive cases stands at 20,246 till date. The number of active cases, including those people in isolation wards, was 8,776.

Friday marked the third straight day when the number of positive cases crossed the 800 marks in the state. Among the 874 cases, 141 were those who had arrived from various states, the health bulletin said.

As many as 11,313 people have been discharged in the state till date while the number of people cured today was 765. With the single biggest day surge of 618 cases, Chennai continued to lead in the number of COVID-19 cases among districts and now has a tally of 13,362 cases.

Neighboring Chengalpattu district also saw the cumulative cases touching 1,000 marks adding 61 fresh cases today. Among the fresh cases today, as many as 135 people from Maharashtra, three from Kerala, one each in West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka tested positive for the virus.

Those who succumbed to the virus today were--five men-- two aged over 80 years and two women (all from Chennai), a 77-year-old man from Thiruvallur and a woman of the same age from neighboring Chengalpattu. The state capital also leads in the number of those who died due to COVID-19 with 113 rpt 113, followed by 11 each from Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts.

Children below the age of 12 years who contracted the contagion were numbering 1,203 while as many as 1,806 people above the age of 60 have tested positive for the virus, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

400 German managers, workers returning to China

Around 400 German managers, workers and family members have begun returning to China aboard charter flights as multinational companies in the worlds second-largest economy seek to get their operations running again at full speed. A pair of ...

Italian football season to resume with Coppa Italia on June 17

The Italian football season will be resuming with the final stages of the Coppa Italia before Serie A resumes its suspended season. All 20 top-tier clubs voted and it was decided that on June 17, Coppa Italia finals stages will commence and...

U.S. eyes use of security brigade in Tunisia amid Russia concerns

The United States is looking to use one of its Security Force Assistance Brigades in Tunisia, its military said on Friday, amid concern over Russian activity in Libya.Libyas civil war has drawn in regional and global powers, prompting what ...

S Korea has another 39 cases linked to warehouse

South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers. Figures from South Koreas Centres for Disease Control ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020