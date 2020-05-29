Left Menu
Jharkhand reported 476 COVID-19 cases so far

Jharkhand has so far reported 476 cases of COVID-19 in which 212 have recovered and five persons have died.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand has so far reported 476 cases of COVID-19 in which 212 have recovered and five persons have died. Dr. Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Principal Secretary, Health Department said that so far 476 people have been found positive in the COVID-19 test in the state, in which 212 people have been cured and discharged, while five have died.

The Health Secretary said, "There are 259 active cases of COVID-19 at present. The state government has done 57,876 tests. The recovery rate in the state is 44.5 per cent." "In 207 hospitals of the state, there are 8669 beds ready, out of them, 3375 beds are ready with oxygen support. 500 beds are in ICU and 215 have ventilators. There are 134 containment zones in the state," Kulkarni said. (ANI)

