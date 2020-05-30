Burglars loot cash from Srinagar gurdwara

Burglars struck a gurdwara in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir and decamped with some cash, police said on Saturday. They broke into the gurdwara in Jawahar Nagar area of the city through a window on Friday night, a police official said.

He said the burglars broke open a wooden safe and took away some cash from it. However, the main currency vault could not be opened, he added.

The official said police has registered a case and investigation in the matter is on..