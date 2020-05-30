Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGO urges Assam to strictly implement COTPA to protect

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:55 IST
NGO urges Assam to strictly implement COTPA to protect

A non-government organisation has urged the Assam government to strictly implement the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003 to protect children and youth from tobacco products, the NGO said in a release on Saturday. The NGO, Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), made the appeal on the eve of the World No Tobacco Day.

The COTPA regulates trade and commerce and prohibits the advertisement of tobacco products. Tobacco use is one of the major risk factors for non- communicable diseases, which is one of the major co-morbidity factors of COVID-19, it said.

The NGO has also launched an awareness and signature campaign in Guwahati against tobacco use, the release said. Quoting the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2) report, it said that the prevalence of tobacco use in India decreased from 34.6 per cent to 28.6 per cent between 2009 and 2017 whereas, in Assam, it increased from 39.3 per cent to 48.2 per cent during that period.

"The World Health Organisation's theme for this year's World No Tobacco Day is to alert the youth against the tobacco industry's tactics to hook them to the addictive products," the release said. According to the WHO, every year the tobacco industry invests more than USD 9 billion to advertise its products targeting youngsters in a bid to replace the 8 million people killed every year due to use of tobacco products, it said.

The WHO has observed that even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tobacco and nicotine industry persists in pushing products that limit people's ability to fight the novel coronavirus and recover from the disease, the release added..

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain coronavirus death toll up by four to 27,125 on Saturday

Spains death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by four on Saturday to 27,125, the health ministry said.It said the total number of COVID-19 infections increased by 271 on Saturday to 239,228. ...

Two held for opium smuggling in Delhi

Two persons were arrested from north Delhis Burari area for allegedly smuggling opium using e-passes procured for ferrying migrants home during the ongoing lockdown, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Shan Masih 38...

Centre should bear entire expenses of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes for one year: Sushil Modi to Sitharaman

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday urged the Centre to bear the entire expenses of all Centrally sponsored schemes for one year. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Bihar DyCM said that all 6...

NCLAT issues standard operating procedure for virtual hearings from Jun 1

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has issued a standard operating procedure for conducting virtual hearing of urgent matters from June 1. The appellate tribunal has decided to hear all urgent matters through video conferenci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020