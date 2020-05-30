Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish tells officials to ramp up testing capacity

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:46 IST
Nitish tells officials to ramp up testing capacity
The chief minister said this during a high-level meeting convened to review the steps being taken by the state government to contain the spread of infection. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday directed officials to ramp up testing capacity and conduct tests of more and more people in order to know the status of infection in the state. The chief minister said this during a high-level meeting convened to review the steps being taken by the state government to contain the spread of infection.

The meeting was attended by states Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and a host of other senior officials of various departments and CM secretariat. "Carrying out a test of more and more people will alone enable the government to know the current situation of infection especially of those who are coming from outside the state in large numbers. There is a need to prepare a strategy for conducting tests," Kumar said in an official release.

Stating that skill mapping of migrant labourers coming from outside was being carried out, the CM asserted that there is a need to provide them with work as per their skills. He also emphasised on making proper arrangements for providing employment opportunity to people already living in the state.

Detailed screening of all migrant labourers living at block level quarantine centres should be carried out once they complete their quarantine period, he said, adding people, who have been kept in-home quarantine must be regularly monitored. Special emphasis should be given to safety and security of frontline workers who are fighting a battle against coronavirus, Kumar said and directed officials to ensure that there was no shortage of PPE kits and other facilities.

People, who may have even slight apprehension of the infection, should immediately get themselves tested, the CM said while making a fervent appeal to the citizens to actively cooperate with the administration in this work. The CM directed the officials to carry out the detailed door-to-door screening of all the migrant labourers coming from outside at regular intervals on the pattern of pulse polio drive and also conduct regular follow-ups.

There is a need to formulate a special strategy to fight against coronavirus in those areas where there is a possibility of infection is quite high, he said. "People should not get panicky vis--vis coronavirus and have patience, remain alert and vigilant, as people are going to their homes after getting fully recovered from the infection, said Kumar.

He also appealed to them to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms besides maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP Govt to appeal against HC order quashing ordinance over appointment of SEC

Amaravati, May 30 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday said it would go on an appeal to the Supreme Court against the High Court judgment quashing the Ordinance over the appointment of the State Election Commissioner. The Division ...

Crops Procurement Centres to function till June 8: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday announced that Crops Procurement Centres would be functioning till June 8. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that the Crops Procurement Centres would function till Ju...

Yashaswini claims pistol gold, Martin betters 'world record score' in rifle

Tokyo Olympics quota winner Yashaswini Deswal of India shot 243.6 to claim the top spot in 10m air pistol event of the 4th Online International Shooting Championship on Saturday. Austrias Martin Strempfl, also a Tokyo Games quota winner, sh...

23 more test positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, tally reaches 77

Twenty-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh over the past two days, raising the total number of those infected with deadly virus in the Union Territory to 77, a Ladakh Health Department official said on Saturday. While 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020