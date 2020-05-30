Nitish tells officials to ramp up testing capacity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday directed officials to ramp up testing capacity and conduct tests of more and more people in order to know the status of infection in the state. The chief minister said this during a high-level meeting convened to review the steps being taken by the state government to contain the spread of infection.

The meeting was attended by states Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and a host of other senior officials of various departments and CM secretariat. "Carrying out a test of more and more people will alone enable the government to know the current situation of infection especially of those who are coming from outside the state in large numbers. There is a need to prepare a strategy for conducting tests," Kumar said in an official release.

Stating that skill mapping of migrant labourers coming from outside was being carried out, the CM asserted that there is a need to provide them with work as per their skills. He also emphasised on making proper arrangements for providing employment opportunity to people already living in the state.

Detailed screening of all migrant labourers living at block level quarantine centres should be carried out once they complete their quarantine period, he said, adding people, who have been kept in-home quarantine must be regularly monitored. Special emphasis should be given to safety and security of frontline workers who are fighting a battle against coronavirus, Kumar said and directed officials to ensure that there was no shortage of PPE kits and other facilities.

People, who may have even slight apprehension of the infection, should immediately get themselves tested, the CM said while making a fervent appeal to the citizens to actively cooperate with the administration in this work. The CM directed the officials to carry out the detailed door-to-door screening of all the migrant labourers coming from outside at regular intervals on the pattern of pulse polio drive and also conduct regular follow-ups.

There is a need to formulate a special strategy to fight against coronavirus in those areas where there is a possibility of infection is quite high, he said. "People should not get panicky vis--vis coronavirus and have patience, remain alert and vigilant, as people are going to their homes after getting fully recovered from the infection, said Kumar.

He also appealed to them to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms besides maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.