Senior official Easwaramoorthy is new intel chief

Senior official Easwaramoorthy is new intel chiefPTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:56 IST
Senior police officer C Easwaramoorthy was on Saturday named Inspector General of Police, Intelligence by the Tamil Nadu government
With the superannuation of the incumbent IGP-Intelligence K N Sathiyamurthy today, Easwaramoorthy was appointed to that post with a full additional charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Chennai
Easwaramoorthy will also hold full additional charge of his present post of Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Chennai until further orders, a Government Order said.
