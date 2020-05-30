Power & drinking water supply restored in most areas of North 24 Parganas district: Home Secy

West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Saturday said electricity and drinking water supply has been restored in most areas of North 24 Parganas district which were hit by cyclone Amphan. Bandyopadhyay visited North 24 Parganas district and discussed relief and rescue measures in Cyclone Amphan-ravaged areas with District Magistrate Chaitali Chakraborty and senior police and district officials at the SDO office at Bongaon.

He later told reporters while uprooted trees were removed from most areas, work was going on war footing to remove the trees in some other pockets. The Home Secretary said power supply has also been restored in most areas.

"In some other pockets, where power is yet to be restored we are working on war footing to resume power and water supplies. Generator sets are also being used in some areas to restore water supply," he said. Asked about incidents of protests by villagers in Bagda area for tarpaulin, Bandyopadhyay said "these are stray incidents. There are enough relief materials for cyclone-affected people." He said the administration has prepared a list of the affected people in each area and relief materials are being sent to them.