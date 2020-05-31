Elderly NRI couple murdered in Phagwara

An elderly NRI couple were stabbed to death by unidentified persons at their residence in Onkar Nagar mohalla on Saturday night, police said. Phagwara Superintendent of Police Manwinder Singh said the victims, identified as Kirpal Singh (75) and his wife Devinder Kaur (70) were killed in their sleep

He said a person, who used to live as caretaker at the couple's house when they stayed abroad, is missing. His mobile phone was also switched off, the SP said, adding the investigation is underway.